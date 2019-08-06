Sheffield Tigers: Owners ready to shortlist preferred bidders for club
Sheffield Tigers’ owners are close to drawing up a shortlist of preferred bidders after several interested parties made contact regarding the sale of the club.
And they’ve revealed they are keen to avoid ‘time wasters’ who they believe have never been serious – just interested in the asking price.
The management want to claw the money back they have invested in the club over the last five seasons but they also want to see convincing evidence that any successful bid will be made by ‘fit for purpose’ people.
“Any new owners have to be interviewed by the British Speedway Promoters’ Association and we fully agree with that,” said co-promoter Damien Bates.
“We can confirm there have been some enquiries regarding the sale of the club but we need to be sure they are the right people to take the club forward and keep the sport in Sheffield.
“When we made the announcement about the sale, we emphasised we are Sheffield fans and we want to see the club prosper from here – it’s just our own business and family life has been impacted as we channelled all our efforts into a massive promotional drive pre-season with the change of raceday to a Sunday.
“We also believe there are some people who have just been nosey and aren’t serious in buying the club. We need to avoid those people because we just don’t have the time.
“We need to start reaching a conclusion on this one way or the other and we are asking one more time for anyone who is interested but hasn’t made a move yet to email the club in confidence.”
The contact address is office@sheffield-speedway.com to register any interest.
Tigers return to Owlerton this Sunday when they face Edinburgh in a Championship clash they simply cannot afford to lose.