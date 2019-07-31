Sheffield Tigers make double signing in final bid for play-offs

Justin Sedgmen

Tigers bosses are concerned by the absence of Broc Nicol who has had surgery in California on his collarbone injury.

And they feel they can’t cope without him so they have brought Todd Kurtz back to Owlerton – and Justin Sedgmen is a new face to the club as they make a late push for the play-offs.

Nicol is released along with Ty Proctor who becomes a victim of the changes to get the team under the points limit under team building rules.

Todd Kurtz

For Kurtz it means a return after winning the league title in Tigers colours in 2017 – and Sedgmen has always been keen on Owlerton as a home track.

Boss Simon Stead said: “We looked at the situation as we enter a vital month in August and felt we couldn’t cover for Broc with the rider replacement facility.

“We also looked at the away tracks we still have to visit and we feel the guys coming in can do a job - Todd knows Somerset inside out and Justin will no doubt have a point to prove at Edinburgh.

“Todd is a great guy to work with and Justin has been pestering me for a chance to ride for Sheffield!

“It’s fair to say we wanted to keep Todd but had to release him because of the team building structure and Justin is still a class act on his day.

As for the riders making way, Stead said: “It was a tough decision to release Ty, we get on great and he’s a victim of the averages when making two signings.

“We’ve just got to wish him well and I’m sure he will be fixed up elsewhere very soon. It’s a shame it’s not quite worked out how we all wanted.

“We don’t know how long Broc is going to be out for so we couldn’t hang around - we’ve done what we believe is the right thing for the club.

“I know not everyone will approve of this but we remain ambitious and determined to make the play-offs.”

Both Kurtz and Sedgmen will take their place in the side on Sunday when they make the trip to Leicester in a vital Championship clash.

“It’s a big meeting and we want to put one over Leicester at their place,” said Stead.