Sheffield Tigers looking for happiness at home

Tigers owner Damien Bates (left) with Zaine Kennedy

Tigers face Eastbourne at Owlerton this Sunday (5.30) and they are looking to bounce back from their defeat at the hands of Redcar last time out.

Recent signing MacDonald, who has settled into the side well, says points are needed both home and away if they are to make the play-offs.

He said: “We’re certainly going to give it everything to make sure defeat doesn’t happen again that’s for sure.

“We know we need to beat Eastbourne and the other teams who come here over the next few weeks but we also know that we need to pick up some wins away too.”

MacDonald, who was lined up to join Workington before they closed down in January, says they weren’t bad despite the Redcar defeat.

“Obviously it wasn’t great,” he said. “It wasn’t as if it was a bad team performance – the result just didn’t go our way in the end.

“Redcar have picked up lately though; they even managed to give Glasgow a pretty hard run at their place which is no easy thing to do and they knocked them out of the cup.

“So I think they were on a high from that and their new signings show that they still have high hopes for this season. They are a good side.”

Tigers bosses appear to be sticking with their current side for now despite searching high and low for potential new signings.

But another home defeat won’t be tolerated by manager Simon Stead or the club owners.