Sheffield Tigers: Kyle Howarth seeks medical advice in bid to save season
Kyle Howarth is to see a shoulder injury specialist in the hope of riding again this season.
The Tigers star crashed at Eastbourne on Saturday and dislocated the shoulder he had never done before.
Howarth has a history of shoulder injuries – but on the same one until now!
He said: “I dislocated my right shoulder and I haven’t done that one before.
“I was out cold for three hours because they couldn’t decide whether to do an operation or put it back in because of concerns over the ligaments around it.
“A friend of mine knows a specialist in Manchester who I’m going to see and if I can perhaps race with injections then that’s what I’m going to try and do.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Tigers have a handful of fixtures remaining this season and they are yet to finalise a date for their outstanding final home meeting against Newcastle.
“I’ll know later this week what the chances are of me riding again,” said Howarth. “Hopefully I can get back on the bike and see the season out with Sheffield.
“It’s been tough and I wouldn’t want the season to end this way but we’ll see what the specialist says.
“It was frustrating to lose like we did at Eastbourne in the very last race and that hurts when it comes to pushing for the play-offs.
“My injury also cost me a place in the Championship Individual which I was gutted about, I fancied riding in that, it’s such a big meeting.”