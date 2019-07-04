Sheffield Tigers: Kyle Howarth keen to move on from drug test 'week from hell'

Kyle Howarth. Picture: Taylor Lanning

The former British Under-21 Champion will return to the Tigers’ line-up for their home clash with Redcar at Owlerton this Sunday (5.30).

It comes after he was given the green light to resume racing after a drugs test analysis came back showing traces of prescribed co-codamol.

And now Howarth is keen to focus on the rest of the season.

“It’s been a nightmare,” Howarth admitted.

“They were probably the worst few days of my life and it’s been the week from hell.

“From doing a club a favour by going to Edinburgh to guest for them, to being stopped from racing there because a drugs test came back inconclusive, to having to miss out on money and meetings, to all the abuse I’ve had on social media – it’s not been nice at all.

“I knew I’d done nothing wrong because I’ve never took a drug in my life – but while you’re waiting to find out what’s caused the problem, there’s nothing you can do and people jump to conclusions don’t they?

“I knew I was clean but it was still a huge relief when the results came back.

“Yes I’m frustrated, yes it’s not been nice but now I want to put the whole experience behind me.

“I’ve had to miss out on meetings already as I’ve said so now it’s time to look ahead and focus on the rest of the season.

“I’ve got quite a busy few months coming up with both Wolves and Sheffield and with both teams we need to start picking up some points.

“So I need to play my part for both teams and try and get both of them into the play-offs.

“Sheffield had a good win last Sunday against Somerset and we need to try and build on that straight away.