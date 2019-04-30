Sheffield Tigers: King tips Kemp for bright future

Danny King is backing Sheffield Tigers’ teenage sensation Drew Kemp for a bright future in the sport.

Tigers fought off interest from rival Championship clubs to land Kemp and King has been quick to take him under his wing with advice.

It didn't take long for Kemp to jump up from reserve to the main body of the team after a solid start to his professional career.

Said King: “We’ve got a good team and I’m pleased to see young Drew Kemp doing well, I know fans will be keeping an eye on his scores and he’s doing well.

“I’ve told him it won’t all happen overnight, he’s going to have to be patient at times but when you’re his age you want everything now!

King has settled in nicely at Owlerton after his winter switch.

"Yes they are a good club,” he said. “I’ve got a lot of respect for the management and I regard myself as fortunate to be riding for people I like and respect, it’s important."

Tigers are back in action this Sunday when they face Birmingham at Owlerton. They have put back the start time to 5pm to enable congestion from the Wednesday game to clear.

And it means King facing his former club after spending four seasons at Perry Barr.

"I had a good time with them," he said. "And it's good to see them back in professional racing after their problems.

"I'm looking forward to Sunday, hopefully we can get another three points on the board and lots of fans will come along and get behind us."