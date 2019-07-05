Sheffield Tigers: Kemp admits first full season has been ‘hard to enjoy’
Talented teenager Drew Kemp admits his form has been getting him down.
Kemp looked better with 5+1 in last week’s comfortable win over Somerset and is looking to build on that when Tigers face Redcar at Owlerton tomorrow (5.30).
But before then the 16-year-old was finding life hard in his first full season of Championship racing.
He said: “It was a bit better but I’m still nowhere near what I want to be scoring.
“The past few weeks when I’ve been scoring noughts, ones and twos it’s not been great and it has been getting me down a bit.
“I want to be going out there scoring a load of points every single meeting and with the way I started the year I couldn’t have asked for much more to be honest.
“But the past couple of months have been very tough and it’s hard to enjoy it when the points aren’t coming your way.”
Aussie ace Zaine Kennedy will make a decision later today over whether he is fit enough to return to the side after three weeks on the sidelines.
If he misses out Tigers will pull in a guest replacement.
Broc Nicol remains out with a broken collarbone sustained last weekend and faces a month of rest and treatment.
Skipper Kyle Howarth is back after his suspension pending results of a drugs test and was cleared on Tuesday.
Redcar have made a triple swoop in the week to give their side a revamp - including the signing of former World Long Track Champion Erik Riss.
Tigers are keen to remind fans admission for children is free to all home meetings.
SHEFFIELD: Danny King, Drew Kemp, Ty Proctor, Broc Nicol R/R, Kyle Howarth, Zaine Kennedy, Josh MacDonald.
REDCAR: Erik Riss, Kasper Andersen, Michael Palm Toft, Jordan Stewart, Charles Wright, Tom Woolley, Nathan Greaves.