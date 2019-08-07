Sheffield Tigers: Justin Segmen looking to be surprise package against former club

Justin Sedgmen

Tigers head to Edinburgh tomorrow (7.30) before hosting the Monarchs at Owlerton on Sunday (5.30).

Sedgmen enjoyed plenty of success with the Scottish side during his first stint with the club before making an emotional return there ahead of the 2019 campaign.

But a hand injury saw him released in May – and things ended on a fairly sour note.

Sedgmen admits he still has plenty of fond memories north of the border – but now wants to use his Armadale experience to create brand new ones with the Tigers.

“It really is a breath of fresh air coming to Sheffield,” Sedgmen admitted.

“I was kind of pestering them to give me a chance but more than anything I was just keen to get racing again.

“I thought the chance had almost gone to be honest with you but I’ve ridden with Steady (Simon Stead – Sheffield team manager) before and he’s someone I definitely don’t want to let down.

“He’s put a lot of time into me in the past and it would be nice for me to give something back.

“I had a couple of good rides at Leicester and I felt really good when I was able to get out in front.

“So I’m looking forward to going back to Edinburgh now and hopefully I can have a good one for Sheffield.

“I wasn’t happy with the way they handled getting rid of me at Edinburgh the other month in fact I felt it was quite pathetic.

“But at the end of the day I’ve had some great times there in the past and I wish them well – after this weekend obviously!

“I’m still only 27 and when I look at the likes of Scott Nicholls who’s been doing it for 25 years and (Greg) Hancock who’s been riding well into his 40s, there’s no reason why I can’t go on to do something similar.