Sheffield Tigers: Howarth determined to ‘get it right’ in Berwick double-header

Kyle Howarth. Picture: Taylor Lanning

Tigers head to the border club on Saturday before the return at Owlerton on Sunday (4pm).

And Howarth, who admits the team are below their best right now, says there’s a determination to get it right.

“We all know what we’ve got to do,” he said. “It’s a good opportunity with two meetings in two days to get some points on the board.

“It’s the Championship so the bread and butter of league racing and our target is to get into the top four and qualify for the play-offs.

“We’re having problems with our bike set-ups at the moment but I’ve had a few days to work on that and hopefully we’ll be up to speed for the weekend.”

Tigers remain unchanged for both meetings and Howarth has issued a rally cry to fans to turn out in force.

“We always get good travelling support so we know they’ll be there at Berwick,” he said. “We need plenty of fans to get behind us at Sheffield on Sunday and create a great atmosphere.

“Even though the result didn’t go our way and I was well below my best I thought there was some good racing last Sunday so I’m sure there will be more of the same.

“We need to get good results, we know that. It’s important to get some points on the board and if we all click and our set-ups are right there’s no reason why we can’t do that.

“We need to do better for the fans and I include myself in that in a big way and I’m working at it to get it right.

“Everyone talked about us as a really strong side at the start of the season and it’s time for us to prove we are. It’s a big weekend.”

Meanwhile British star Tai Woffinden, son of former Tigers rider Rob, launches the defence of his world title in Poland on Saturday night.