Sheffield Tigers: How Simon Stead's GB appointment affect his Owlerton role

Simon Stead. Picture: Taylor Lanning

The Tigers legend was announced as taking over the GB job with Olly Allen over the weekend to replace the departed Alun Rossiter.

But Stead, a former Sheffield riding star, insists it has no impact on his duties with his home town club.

He told Sheffield Star: “It’s obviously a huge honour to be given the Great Britain job. Olly and I go back a long way and it’s a very exciting challenge for both of us.

“The new Great Britain set-up under Rob Painter is a breath of fresh air. We have a big job on our hands but it’s one we will relish.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As far as I’m concerned it has no bearing on my job at Sheffield. I will be staying at Owlerton as long as I’m wanted.

“Obviously there’s a little bit of uncertainty regarding the ownership of the club. If there are new people who come in, I’d like to think they would keep me.

“Personally I’d like the current promotion to carry on. I think they’ve done a great job over the past few years and we all have common goals. There’s still so much to achieve with the Tigers.

“This is a club I love. I regard it as my home. I started my career at Sheffield, and went on to be the No.1 and captain and won the Premier League Riders’ Championship. I’d always want to be involved with the club.”

Stead, 37, admits it was a tough season for the club as they failed to live up to the pre-season Championship favourites tag.

He added: “It was a strange season really. I felt we were just a fraction short of getting results. Then I also believe the season ended too quickly for us. In the last month I thought the new side was getting into its stride.