Sheffield Tigers hoping to get big backing as Peterborough head to Owlerton

With restrictions lifting on a nationwide basis fans no longer need to order tickets in advance to guarantee their entry plus the bar, restaurant, snack bar and track shop all reopen.

Tigers co-owner Damien Bates is looking for a bumper turnout to lift the team with some members struggling to find top form.

He said: “We need to start firing as a unit and the boys know that.

Kyle Howarth and Adam Ellis celebrate last week's win against King's Lynn. Picture: Phil McGlynn.

“Peterborough will present us with a severe test, just like King’s Lynn did last week when we nearly blew it.

“As owners we put our heart and soul into this club and we want to be in the play-offs. I want to see a similar attitude from the riders and we’re working with them to support them.

“If we’d have lost to King’s Lynn last week it would have shocked the rest of the Premiership because they’ve been on such a bad run, we had a bit of good fortune and thankfully managed to get there.”

The meeting will also see the TV cameras at Owlerton for the first time since 2015 with Eurosport taking on the UK contract.

But Bates doesn’t want fans to use that as an excuse to stay at home and watch – particularly with the current weather.

“It’s going to be a warm evening, we missed an entire season of speedway at Sheffield so it wouldn’t be right for fans to miss out and stay at home to watch on TV,” he said.

“We put a lot of money into this club and we need the backing of the fans.

“It’s an honour for us to be on TV as a consequence of our promotion to the Premiership and it’s great for the stadium to be showcased in this way.

“We want to see a good crowd creating a great atmosphere for the TV broadcast.”

Tigers are awaiting an update from Aussie ace Jack Holder after his horrifying crash in Poland a week ago and if he is ruled out a guest replacement will be drafted in.

The club have also confirmed TV pundit and former England World Cup winner Kelvin Tatum MBE will be signing copies of his book before the meeting between 6.30-7pm.