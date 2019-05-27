Sheffield Tigers: Hit them hard from the off urges Kyle Howarth ahead of Glasgow clash
Sheffield Tigers skipper Kyle Howarth has demanded a solid start to tonight’s Knockout Cup tie at Glasgow (7.30).
Tigers head to Scotland all square following a 45-45 draw at Owlerton earlier this month.
And while Howarth reckons all the expectation lies with their opponents, he says getting off to a positive start could hold the key.
“The last few meetings we haven’t been getting off to the best of starts to be honest with you,” Howarth said.
“We’ve been letting the other team get their noses in front when we should be hitting them hard really.
“We’ve been getting caught out early on but we’ve also shown that we can bounce back strong.
“But Glasgow are a good side, especially at home aren’t they, so we know we can’t afford to fall behind too far early on.”
Howarth has also praised team-mate Danny King.
The experienced campaigner was brought in over the winter to solve Tigers’ top end problems encountered last season.
Howarth reckons the pair are learning off each other and says there’s no reason why they can’t stop Glasgow No.1 Craig Cook tonight - even with him being the in-form rider in the league.
“I’ve learnt quite a bit off Danny already,” Howarth said. “But at home especially he’s been learning one or two things from me as well.
“We know we can beat anybody in this league and with (Ty) Proctor in the team, he’s capable of getting some big results for us as well.
“There’s still a lot more to come from all of us as a team though and we just need to keep digging deep.”
Sheffield will test a tactical re-jig of riding order in an attempt to get the better of their Scottish rivals.
Drew Kemp reverts back to No.2 while Kasper Andersen switches to the No.5 position.
That allows Howarth to move to No.4 to form a strong looking middle order alongside Proctor.