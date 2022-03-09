Sheffield Tigers hero Todd Kurtz cranks up preparation for testimonial

Todd Kurtz is back in the UK as preparations crank up for his testimonial. Picture: CHARLOTTE FLANIGAN

Australian Kurtz, a league winner with Sheffield back in 2017, is staging his testimonial which will also now double up as a farewell meeting as he’s taken a full-time job in his home country away from the sport.

And he’s going out in style with a star-studded field on Thursday March 24 – including two world champions.

Chris Holder, champion in 2012, is joined by Jason Doyle who won the title in Melbourne in 2017.

Three of this year’s Sheffield side are also included with skipper Kyle Howarth racing alongside Jack Holder and Tobiasz Musielak.

Said Kurtz: “I’m getting really excited for the meeting now and I want to thank all the riders who have accepted my invitation to do it. I’m really pleased with it.

“It’s hard work putting a meeting like this together but at Sheffield they’re great people who are doing everything they can to help me out.

“I think the line-up is exciting for the fans and I want them to go away thinking they’ve had a great night of entertainment.

“It’s getting closer and I’m really looking forward to it, Sheffield is a great track and I’m sure all the boys will enjoy racing there.

“I hope all the Sheffield fans will come along and enjoy the occasion.”

Kurtz is producing a souvenir programme for the day which will be a collectable issue including a laminated gloss cover and bond racecard.

It will include images from throughout his career and contributions from various riders, promoters and journalists.

For those not able to attend on the day the programme will also be available on line from the publishers next for delivery to your door at curtis-sport.com – it will probably be on sale from Wednesday March 23.

Sheffield will host an individual meeting of their own the following Thursday March 31 with all seven Tigers riders in action plus several riders from other clubs. Tigers bosses considered the Northern Riders Championship, the popular old traditional event, but this restricted their choice of riders.