Sheffield Tigers head to Scotland for must-win double after reviving play-off hopes
Sheffield Tigers look to give their play-off hopes a late boost at Edinburgh on Friday night (7.30).
It’s the first of two must-win away meetings in Scotland and they come up against an Edinburgh side who have lost just one fixture at the tricky Armadale circuit all season.
Simon Stead’s Tigers will need to produce their two best performances of the season in order to take home the seven points they need to leapfrog Somerset into fourth place.
A win would set up a nail-biting season finale at Glasgow tomorrow (6.30) with the Scottish Tigers already confirmed in the final top four.
Stead said: “It’s all in our hands, we need to win both meetings and take maximum points from either of the fixtures - it’s as simple as that.
“We all know the job that we’ve got to do - all seven riders will play their part.
“If they all ride as well as we’ve seen on occasions this year then we are in with a fighting chance.
“If we can make the play-offs then we’ll be a really tough team to beat.
“It’s going to be really tough but we’ll give it our best shot.”
Justin Sedgmen will be keen to prove a point to his former club after injury saw him replaced by Edinburgh boss Alex Harkess.
Dominant number one Sam Masters could prove to be a thorn in the side of Sheffield - the Armadale track specialist has only dropped four points in his five league meetings since his return to the club in July.
Skipper Kyle Howarth remains sidelined with a shoulder injury and the club are currently looking for a guest replacement.
EDINBURGH: Sam Masters, James Sarjeant, Josh Pickering, Ricky Wells, Cameron Heeps, William Lawson, Connor Coles.
SHEFFIELD: Danny King, Josh MacDonald, Justin Sedgmen, Todd Kurtz, TBC, Zaine Kennedy, Broc Nicol.