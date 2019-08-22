Sheffield Tigers: Drew Kemp looking to make a happy home in National League pairs
Drew Kemp is hoping to make home advantage count at Owlerton on Sunday.
Sheffield host the National League Pairs Championship with all eight clubs included.And Tigers youngster Kemp will represent Kent, his NL side, alongside fellow young gun Anders Rowe.
A good following of fans from Stoke, Belle Vue and Cradley is expected for the first of two successive big meetings on Sundays. Sheffield also host the Championship Individual event on September 1.
“It’s going to be a good but difficult meeting with how strong all the teams are this year,” said Kemp in an interview for Sunday’s match programme.
“It’s on my home track which should be an advantage so hopefully we can make a few good starts and we’ll be well away.
“Anders is a very good rider and he’s also got the experience of riding in the Championship with Somerset – he’s also been riding at number two so he’s been getting the same experience that I have been getting here at Sheffield.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
“He’s had a little bit longer at reserve than I have which will have built his confidence and he’s also had some experience around this circuit earlier in the season so he should have the setup nailed down from the start.”
Sheffield co-promoter Damien Bates is pleased to be staging Sunday’s event for the younger riders.
He said: “We are always delighted to host national events and following the successful staging of the Fours at Stoke we hope to see a similar turnout here today.
“Here at Sheffield we are always looking at the youngsters and their potential for development and this season we have been delighted to see Drew Kemp progress in our own colours.”