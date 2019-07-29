Sheffield Tigers: Danny King second in British Championship
Sheffield Tigers ace Danny King narrowly missed out on regaining his British Championship last night.
The Tigers No.1 finished second behind former Owlerton star Charles Wright in a fierce finale in Manchester.
King looked the favourite to take the title after topping the score charts in the qualifying heats with 14 points.
But it was Wright who roared from gate four in the final to deny King, Craig Cook and Chris Harris.
King said: “It all came down to one race and I couldn’t quite make it my own.
“I rode as hard a first corner as I could but it wasn’t enough, it left me vulnerable coming out the second turn.
“Fair play to Charles to win for the first time, he deserves it. Of course I wanted to regain my British title but it wasn’t to be.
“It’s always a hard meeting especially here at Belle Vue. It’s a great race track but hard to get dialled into.
“But I felt really good throughout the meeting. However it always just comes down to four laps and I couldn’t quite make it.
“However I’m happy with my performance. I wish I could have gone one better but that’s speedway. It’s frustrating but I gave it everything.”
King was outstanding all night, dropping only one point from his opening five races to Cook in Heat 15.
His other four wins were sensational and King looked quick enough to go all the way to regain the title he won in 2016.
But that went to Wright and he was clearly over the moon. He said: “It’s such a great feeling to win something major.
“I gave it 100 per cent and felt fast all night and I made a great gate in the final and just used the outside. It all went to plan.”