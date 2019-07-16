Sheffield Tigers: Danny King delighted at all-round improvement in comfortable win

Danny King. Picture: Taylor Lanning

Tigers got back to winning ways on Sunday with a fairly comprehensive 51-39 win over Eastbourne.

They were given the briefest of pushes just before the break but responded well to consolidate their position in the league table.

“A lot of the Heat 15s I’ve had this year there’s been pressure on me to go out and get the win to win the meeting for the team,” King said.

“So it was nice that wasn’t the case this week.

“We knew they’d get something out the meeting if they got a heat advantage, but it meant the pressure wasn’t on as much and I just wanted that maximum.

“I was up against some good gaters so I had to be quick away from the starts and when I pull away here at Sheffield, it’s not often I get caught to be honest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was a good score for me and nice to get a max under my belt – but it was even better as it came in a good win for the team.

“You can’t really say anybody had a bad day at the office; yes we dropped some points and we did have some bad luck but everyone did their job.

“Kyle (Howarth) and Ty (Proctor) backed me up pretty well, the two reserves (Josh MacDonald and Zaine Kennedy) did their jobs well and it was nice to see Drew (Kemp) back in the points.

“If we could produce performances like that every week then we wouldn’t have too many worries.

“We’ve got a week or so off as a team now but then when we come back things get really busy and it’s going to be an important run-in for the team with some big away meetings coming up as well.”