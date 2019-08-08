Sheffield Tigers: Comeback kid Todd Kurtz looking for a different sort of explosion on return

Todd Kurtz

The Aussie lines-up for the Tigers as they travel to Edinburgh on Friday (7.30) before he makes a welcome return to Owlerton on Sunday (5.30) after re-joining the club last week.

He made his latest debut in the defeat to Leicester last Sunday, and whilst he showed some promising signs along the way, his first meeting back for Sheffield ended in disaster as his bike burst into flames.

“I’ve seen it happen to one or two other boys before and I’ve always felt really sorry for them because you’re almost watching part of your livelihood go up in smoke,” Kurtz said.

“But that was the first ever time it’s happened to me and while there was a fair bit of damage, it definitely could’ve been a whole lot worse at the same time.

“It’s meant we’ve had to spend a few extra hours in the workshop this week but that’s part of being a Speedway rider.

“I had a couple of things that didn’t go my way but I also had a couple of rides that I was happy with so it’s something to build on for sure.

“We know how important every meeting is between now and the end of the season.

“We’ve got a really busy month which I actually think can help you as a team as you’re riding together a lot more regularly and it gives you the chance to get a bit of a run going.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I still think we’ve got what it takes to get into those play-offs and if we can do that then anything is possible.

“For now though I’m looking forward to getting back to Owlerton as a Sheffield rider and it’s going to be nice to see everyone again – hopefully I can score some decent points for the team.

“Thankfully Sheffield were quick to get in touch with me and as soon as they did, it was a no brainer really.

“It’s a club I’ve had plenty of good times at over the last few years, and of course winning the league with them in 2017 was one of the highlights of my career so far.”

Tigers will be without teenager Drew Kemp who is competing in the European Under-19 Championship.

EDINBURGH: Sam Masters, James Sarjeant, Josh Pickering, Cameron Heeps R/R, Ricky Wells, Connor Coles, William Lawson.