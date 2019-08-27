Sheffield Tigers co-owner on 'toughest call he's had to make'
Tigers co-owner Damien Bates says the decision to bring back Broc Nicol at the expense of Drew Kemp wasn’t an easy one.
In fact Bates said: “It’s the toughest call we’ve had to make in our time at the club.”
Kemp won the British Under 19 title this month and is well liked by Tigers fans.
But Nicol’s return, starting tonight at home to Newcastle, from a broken collarbone handed the club an opportunity to bring in an Americal international with some vital away meetings in mind.
Bates added: “Broc scored 15 down at Eastbourne when he made a guest appearance for Scunthorpe and we still have to go there, Glasgow and Edinburgh.
“He will be at reserve too which gives us some more firepower and it was something we felt as a management team we had to do.”
But he admits releasing Kemp was done with a heavy heart.
“It was a horrible decision to make,” he said. “Drew has shown glimpses of his potential and we have enjoyed working with the lad.
“Sometimes things like this have to be done when you are trying to save your season but it’s not been easy.
“I wish it was someone else to be honest, but this is a tough sport and supporters demand success. Drew has struggled for parts of the season but he’s only young and I’m hoping he has benefitted from his time with us.
“I’ll be watching his progress with interest and wish the lad all the very best.”
Meanwhile Nicol is delighted to have the opportunity to return after leaving California on Monday.
He said: “The surgery went well and I feel great and can’t wait to get going.
“The season may be drawing to a close but there’s still plenty to race for and I can’t wait to get going again, hopefully I can help us get extra meetings in the play-offs.”
WEDNESDAY TEAMS
SHEFFIELD: Danny King, Josh MacDonald, Justin Sedgmen, Todd Kurtz, Kyle Howarth, Zaine Kennedy, Broc Nicol.
NEWCASTLE: Steve Worrall, Thomas Jorgensen R/R, Lasse Bjerre, Matt Wethers, Ulrich Ostergaard, Max Clegg, Danny Phillips.