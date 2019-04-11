Sheffield Tigers: Broc Nicol targets the big scores as he continues improvement

Sheffield Tigers reserve Broc Nicol reckons patience could be key to his progression.

The American has been chipping away in the early stages of the season and has been spending plenty of time working on his machinery - but four paid six is his highest return so far.

Nicol says he’s thankful to have such a strong team around him this year and feels working closely with Tigers boss Simon Stead is gradually paying off.

“Early doors I’ve been trying a few different things that Steady has been pointing out and trying to help me out with,” Nicol said.

“We’re trying to work on making better starts because if I’m out in front to begin with then I can start scoring higher points.

“Four is not the score I’d like to be getting ideally but I feel like I’ve been building on each meeting so far.

“I can live with that for now as long as I’m progressing and getting better each week then I can’t be too disappointed.

“I’m fortunate perhaps that with the team we’ve got at Sheffield this year, you know more times than not that your team-mates are going to score a lot of points and that does take a bit of pressure off.

“But I want to join them and I want to be scoring more points to take a bit of pressure off them as well.”

Tigers head to Newcastle on Sunday (6.30) for their first league fixture of the season.

And Nicol, who joined the club part way through last year, believes an improvement in his away form will help him all round.

“I felt pretty okay at Redcar and obviously there’s still a few tracks in this league I haven’t been to,” he said.

“I didn’t have the best of times at all at Newcastle last year but at least it is one of the tracks I’ve been to before so hopefully I can remember a few things from last year and use that to my advantage.

“If I can take steps in the right direction in every away meeting then that’s only going to build my confidence going into the home meetings at Sheffield.

“So I’ll keep plugging away and working on different things and hopefully the points will come.”