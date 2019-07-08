Sheffield Tigers: Broc Nicol heads home to repair broken collarbone
American ace Broc Nicol has flown back home for surgery on his broken collarbone.
The 21-year-old has opted to see the same surgeon who has helped speed up previous injuries – despite it being a costlier alternative.
Once the operation has been completed this week, the full extent of his injuries should be known alongside an anticipated lay-off time.
It’s thought club bosses are working on a contingency plan after Nicol’s absence proved costly in their first home league defeat of the season on Sunday.
But Nicol is aiming to remain positive.
“I will know more about the injury when I visit the surgeon this week and fingers crossed he can give me some good news,” Nicol said.
“I’m hoping the news isn’t all bad and he can get me back on a bike pretty quickly.
“I’ve headed home to see my own surgeon who knows my body well after previous operations.
“The sunshine should also do it the power of good and it will be good to be home to see family and friends and them keeping me in high spirits could get me back a bit earlier you never know.
“I’m still not sure what happened in the crash apart from I was in second place chasing the guy in front of me when I got wiped out mid-corner.
“I knocked my head hard on the track and thankfully my helmet did a great job.
“It’s Speedway and these things happen but it sucks even more when you are riding well and winning races.
“Signing for King’s Lynn in the Premiership was a real boost and I was looking forward to making my debut in that top league.
“I will be back though fitter and stronger for this though.”
Sheffield entertain Eastbourne at Owlerton this Sunday (5.30).