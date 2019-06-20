Sheffield Tigers: Broc Nicol brimming with confidence ahead of derby tie
Sheffield Tigers’ Broc Nicol heads into tonight’s derby at Scunthorpe full of confidence (7.30).
The American ace produced a terrific display guesting for Birmingham on Wednesday, pulling off some brave manoeuvres and top scoring with 13-points in the process.
It continued the momentum he’s recently been building with the Sheffield Window Centre Tigers and Nicol admits he feels he’s taken plenty of steps in the right direction lately.
“I’d been off the bike for a week and a bit and I’d just been itching to get back on,” Nicol said.
“It was good to get the call from Birmingham the other day and I jumped at the chance to do the meeting for them.
“The last time I was there with Sheffield a couple of weeks ago I felt good, I felt comfortable on the bike so I was looking forward to it.
“It turned out to be another great night for me and I really enjoyed myself which is always a nice bonus.
“Coming in as a guest is always a little bit weird because you’re entering another team, you’re in different surroundings and there’s all different people around you.
“But everyone was working together and that helped me settle.
“It was a good win for their team and I was glad to chip in with the points I did.
“I’ve been stepping things up a lot more lately and I’ve been taking steps in the right direction which is the most important thing.
“As long as I improve as the season goes on then I’ll be happy.”
And Nicol is expecting another battle tonight at the Eddie Wright Raceway.
“We’ve had some good meetings with Scunthorpe since I joined Sheffield and I’m sure this won’t be any different,” Nicol said.
“Things haven’t been the greatest away from Sheffield so far this season but that has to change at some point.
“We’re still in a fairly good position at the moment though and fingers crossed we can go there and get some more points on the board.”
SCUNTHORPE: Josh Auty, Danny Ayres, Tero Aarnio, Stefan Nielsen, Ryan Douglas, Alfie Bowtell, Ryan Kinsley.
SHEFFIELD: Danny King, Drew Kemp, Ty Proctor, Broc Nicol, Kyle Howarth, Zaine Kennedy, Josh MacDonald.