Sheffield Tigers: Broc Nicol backed to shine 

Sheffield Tigers boss Simon Stead is backing reserve Broc Nicol to shine.

After a steady start to the year, the American prospect picked up his personal best for the season in last weekend’s defeat at Newcastle.

And tonight the 20-year-old is a part of the Tigers side who head to rivals Scunthorpe (7.30).

It’s the away track he’s most familiar with in the UK so far after two top performances there in 2018.

And Stead says Nicol has got a key part to play for the Owlerton outfit this year.

“Broc really found his feet at Newcastle last weekend,” Stead said.

“The fact he found his gating gloves helped him a lot I think and that is something we’ve been working on a lot together.

“We all know what a great rider he is - he just needs a bit more self-belief and confidence and scoring the points he did and riding the way he did at Newcastle on Sunday should help him with that.

“As I said before the start of the season, the way the team has been built at Sheffield this year we should always have a strong reserve pairing.

“But it’s certainly great to have Broc starting in that position and I’m confident he can deliver some big scores for us.

“Scunthorpe is not only a track he’s already been to a couple of times, it’s also one he performed very well on on both occasions last season.

“So hopefully he can do the same again this time around and contribute to what we hope will be a solid team effort.”

It’s a big weekend for Tigers who also face home and away meetings to Leicester on Sunday and Saturday respectively.

And skipper Kyle Howarth says the feel good vibe in the camp good play a vital part.

“I’ve said it before but there’s just a totally different feel around Sheffield this year,” Howarth said.

“Even when we come up against the stronger teams, we’re going into each meeting with a positive mindset.

“We know it’s going to be a tough weekend but we want to qualify in the Championship Shield don’t we so we’ve got to put in some big performances as a team.”

SCUNTHORPE: Josh Auty, Danny Ayres, Jason Garrity, Stefan Nielsen, Jake Allen, Ryan Kinsley, Josh Bailey.

SHEFFIELD: Danny King, Drew Kemp, Kasper Andersen, Ty Proctor, Kyle Howarth, Broc Nicol, Zaine Kennedy.