Sheffield Tigers boss Simon Stead sees positives despite letting lead slip

The Tru Plant Tigers took chequered flags in each of the opening seven heats at the Adrian Flux Arena to establish an eight-point cushion with Jack Holder, Josh Pickering and Adam Ellis all unbeaten at that stage.

The Stars fought back to within two and while Holder led a huge 5-1 in heat 11, falls for Kyle Howarth and Ellis, who had been leading another Tigers maximum in heat 13 at the time, turned the tide.

Lewis Kerr’s third win in a row in heat 14 then levelled the scores and while top performer Pickering notched his third win of the night in the last-heat decider, Holder was passed by Michael Palm Toft and Kerr.

Kyle Howarth and manager Simon Stead. Picture: CHARLOTTE FLANIGAN

“It was a pretty good team performance, I could not ask for much more” said Stead.

“We just needed a bit of luck on the day to see it out but we did not get it, it feels like a loss and probably feels like a win for King’s Lynn but we will take it on the chin and move on.

“I felt like we had done enough during the meeting to win it and we would have seen it out but for a bit of misfortune in heat 13.

“It is one of those things and it is not going to affect us too much. There were enough positives in there for us to be reasonably happy with the team’s performance despite only getting a draw.”

Next up for the Tigers is a home clash with Peterborough on Thursday (September 16, 7.30).

KING’S LYNN 45: Lewis Kerr 14+1, Michael Palm Toft 10+1, Kasper Andersen 6+1, Ben Barker 6, Thomas Jorgensen 5+1, Erik Riss 2+1, Connor Mountain 2+1.