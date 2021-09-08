Sheffield Tigers boss Simon Stead demands response against King’s Lynn

Boss Simon Stead, who was clearly unhappy after Monday’s late collapse in front of the TV cameras, is urging his riders to show character and get back to winning ways.

“I was bitterly disappointed after Belle Vue,” he said. “And I want to see a response at King’s Lynn.

“We’ve qualified for the play-offs, but we are going to need to show an improvement going forward if we are to make any impact.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Tigers boss Simon Stead.

“It’s tough for us because we have lost some strength in reserve with the injury to Stefan Nielsen but we still have enough quality in the rest of the side to win meetings.

“It’s been a frustrating season in many ways because we know what we can do when we click as a team but we haven’t done it often enough.

“At King’s Lynn I want to see us click and get some more league points on the board.”

Tigers have booked British youngster Jack Thomas to cover for Nielsen who will miss the remaining weeks of the season with collarbone, rib and lung injuries.

Meanwhile the two clubs have agreed a new date for the meeting at Owlerton of Sunday, September 26 at 5pm.

Co-promoter Damien Bates said: “It’s been tough finding a date before the play-offs and we look forward to seeing some Sunday racing.

“It’s an opportunity with the 5pm start for families to come along and enjoy some live speedway action with the children.”

KING’S LYNN: Michael Palm Toft, Ben Barker, Erik Riss, Lewi Kerr, Thomas Jorgensen, Connor Mountain, Kasper Andersen.