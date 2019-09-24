Sheffield Tigers boss named Great Britain chief
Sheffield Tigers co-owner Damien Bates says the appointment of Simon Stead as joint Great Britain boss is a massive feather in the cap for the club.
Stead will partner long term friend Oliver Allen in the role after Alun Rossiter quit after the Speedway of Nations in Russia.
He was unveiled to a packed crowd in Cardiff at the weekend where he was for the British Grand Prix.
And Bates said: “Everyone at Sheffield Speedway would like to congratulate Simon on his appointment along with Ollie.
“Simon is Sheffield born and bred and for the city to have a national manager is great. I’m sure he will play a major role.
“I’d expect him to stay with ourselves if we remain at the club, but as things stand we are still open to offers for next season.
“But that aside it’s a great achievement for Simon and I’m sure his family feel proud, rightly so.
“He rode in World Cups for Great Britain and he works well with riders having been a rider himself until recently. He’s worked hard with the Sheffield lads and always gives them the time they need to try and improve.”
Bates admits it’s been a frustrating season for Sheffield who missed out on the play-offs despite being strongly fancied pre-season.
“It doesn’t always work out and leagues are not won on paper,” said Bates. “I’m not criticising anyone when I say this but we just weren’t good enough in the end, not helped by some injuries.”