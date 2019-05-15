Sheffield Tigers backed to come good by Simon Stead

Tigers boss Simon Stead (right) with Zaine Kennedy. Picture Taylor Lanning

Tigers were tipped to be in the running for silverware this season with a solid look about their side on paper.

But on track it’s not been plain sailing with just three wins out of nine.

And while Stead continues to support his riders, he also admits improvement is needed.

“We know we need to be better,” Stead said.

“Results haven’t been ideal so far and it has been a bit of a frustrating start.

“Don’t get me wrong there have been some encouraging signs; Drew (Kemp) has already come up with some impressive performances and he continues to learn all the time, Zaine (Kennedy) has settled in quicker than we could ever have hoped for at Sheffield and we just need to get him going on the road.

“Danny (King) has been doing a solid job at No.1 – but even he was disappointed with his double figure score last Sunday because he only won one race.

“I’ve been in his boots and when that happens as the top rider at home you do feel very frustrated.

“So there have been individual glimpses – we just need them more regularly and to have them at the same time as a group would be ideal.

“We know there are areas that we need to improve in though and we’ll keep working hard until it comes good.”

Whilst admitting results need to advance, Stead has also pleaded for patience.

“It’s an old adage in Speedway but league titles aren’t won this early in the season,” Stead said.

“The lads continue to work hard together and they’re a unit which have gelled well.

“They believe that they can turn things around as a group and if one day things click and everyone fires at the same time then we could easily go on a run of results.

“It’s all about becoming solid enough to make the top four and then it’s down to those end-of-season play-offs.

“At the end of the day, we’ve only had two league fixtures so far – and there’s a hell of a long way left to go.”