Sheffield Tigers back in the play-off places after dramatic win over Belle Vue

Sheffield Tigers' Jack Holder celebrates. Picture: CHARLOTTE FLANIGAN

It was a scintillating showcase of top-flight racing at a sunny Owlerton Stadium with Simon Stead’s men providing eleven heat winners on the way to a 46-44 triumph.

Top-end power proved to be crucial once again for the Tru Plant Tigers with talisman Jack Holder and GB international Adam Ellis contributing 22 points on the night.

Tru Plant Tigers edged the first-half of proceedings with just two-points separating the sides at the halfway stage.

Heat nine saw Ellis produce a stunning swoop around the boards to soar past Aces duo Dan Bewley and Tom Brennan on the opening lap.

A first win of the season for skipper Kyle Howarth followed with neither side giving an inch in the steel city.

Rising star guest Anders Rowe took a gutsy third place in the penultimate race of the night to keep the home side two ahead - typical of his display which proved to be pivotal.

Red-hot Holder made an electric getaway in the decider to send the capacity Owlerton crowd wild.

“Tonight served up some great racing and it was great to see a good crowd in,” said boss Stead. “A win for us in the War of the Roses clash - I’m really happy.

“What a great team performance with everyone pulling together to work hard as a unit. That’s a good result against a really good Belle Vue team.

“I knew exactly what I’d get from Anders (Rowe). I’ve known him for a long, long time and he’s always said if I ever needed him he’d give me 100%, and that’s exactly what he did.

“You can’t fault the lad’s commitment - some of the passes he pulled off for the minor placings were brilliant.

“I’m looking forward to going back to their place now and seeing if we can go a little bit better than last time.”

Tigers hit the road on Monday night (July 5) to face Wolverhampton followed by Peterborough next week before returning home in two weeks’ time to face King’s Lynn (July 15).

Tickets are available online now at sheffieldtigerstickets.seatedly.com to guarantee a place.

SHEFFIELD 46: Jack Holder 12, Adam Ellis 10, Troy Batchelor 7, Kyle Howarth 6, Anders Rowe 4+2, Justin Sedgmen 4, James Wright 3.