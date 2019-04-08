Sheffield Tigers are making Owlerton their fortress

Sheffield Tigers No.1 Danny King reckons Sunday’s demolition of Redcar underlines their home strength.

Despite expecting a tough challenge from the Bears, Tigers swept them aside by 22-points. And King says their plan to make Owlerton a fortress couldn’t have got off to a better start.

“We’ve had two home meetings and got two important wins,” King said. “The first meeting against Scunthorpe, we had one or two issues here and there and we knew we had to iron out the creases. But what did bode well for us was the fact that we still got the win and still made sure Scunthorpe left with nothing.

“We expected Redcar to be tougher though because they’ve got a solid looking side and they’ve got a couple of ex-Sheffield riders in their team. But we got off to a really strong start and they never really recovered.

“I You couldn’t fault anyone in our team; everyone chipped in with some points and everyone did their job. Some of the less experienced lads in the team have made a great start to the season as well and that’s a massive bonus.

“They’ve been really solid at home and they’re only going to improve and get better away from home as well so it’s all exciting stuff really.

“We said from day one that we wanted to make Owlerton a fortress and we wanted to make Sheffield a really tough place to come.

“A solid home record gives you some solid foundations and it also builds confidence going into the away meetings.

“We’re happy with the start we’ve made to the season and bring on the rest.”

King again demonstrated why he was brought in to lead from the front and admitted he was disappointed to miss out on a maximum.

“I’d let Kyle (Howarth) come by me as we had to fight their pair off in Heat 13 but in Heat 15 I just made a bit of a mistake coming out of the second bend and it cost me.

“Thankfully Charles (Wright) avoided me though and I’m still pleased with my score overall.”

Tigers have no home meeting this weekend as they travel to Newcastle instead for their first league fixture of the year .