Sheffield Tigers 56 Redcar Bears 34

Sheffield boss Simon Stead was “delighted” with his side’s powerhouse home display against Redcar.

The Tigers comfortably swept the Bears aside 56-34 in a show of real strength around the Owlerton circuit.

Stead was expecting Redcar to present big problems after they dumped Tigers in Teesside just 48 hours earlier.

But the Tigers delivered an impressive all-round display. He said: “I thought it was going to be a really tough evening. I’m delighted how the boys responded, we looked strong right the way through.

“Redcar have some track specialists here at Owlerton so it could have been really tricky but we started well. We spoke about that in the team talk and they did a great job.

“I’m particularly happy with how we have started the season. The younger lads have settled in so well.

“I have to give a special mention to Zaine (Kennedy). He has been excellent here at Owlerton. He struggled at Redcar but he will get used to the away tracks. But to have scored paid 10 in both his opening two meetings here is fantastic.

“It’s very encouraging because we look a good outfit.

“The spirit is very good and everyone is chipping in with good scores. I also believe there is more to come from every rider.”

The Tigers smashed in three maximum heat wins in the opening six races and never looked like relinquishing control of the meeting.

Kyle Howarth was the stand-out performer with several fence-scraping breathtaking rides that had the big home support on their feet.

Danny King gave captain Howarth the best support, dropping his only points in the final race after an alarming back straight clash with ex-Tiger Charles Wright.

For Redcar it was a fairly miserable evening. Wright seemed to be on the wrong end of every tough first corner while Ben Barker failed to dominate despite always being exciting to watch.

The most impressive visitor was reserve Nathan Greaves with paid nine.

Stead added: “We’ve now got three away meetings at Newcastle, Scunthorpe and Leicester before we face Leicester at Owlerton on April 21. It’s going to be tough.”

Tigers 56: Kyle Howarth 14, Danny King 12+2, Zaine Kennedy 7+3, Ty Proctor 7+1, Drew Kemp 7+1, Kasper Andersen 5+2, Broc Nicol 4+1.

Redcar 34: Ben Barker 10, Nathan Greaves 8+1, Charles Wright 6, Michael Palm Toft 5, Jordan Stewart 3, Tom Bacon 2, Jack Smith 0