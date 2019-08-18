Sheffield Tigers 53 Glasgow Tigers 37: Stead hails 'outstanding' side as they halt title-chasers
Sheffield Tigers boss Simon Stead admitted that his team were ‘outstanding’ in dumping title-chasing Glasgow.
The Tigers romped to arguably their best result of the season by beating the high-flying Scots 53-37 at Owlerton.
Led brilliantly by captain Kyle Howarth and Todd Kurtz, the home side roared into an early 14-point lead and then resisted a fierce Glasgow fightback.
Stead said: “It’s actually a bit frustrating because I’ve known for some time that this side is capable of this sort of performance.
“I think it’s been coming for a while. I didn’t think that Glasgow rode that bad at all, but I felt we were outstanding.
“We really got stuck in right from the off and didn’t give them a chance to get going at all. They had pushed Leicester all the way the night before but we started so well.
“What was so encouraging was that the team then had to dig in when Glasgow came fighting back at us.
“They looked like they had some momentum with 5-1s in Heat 8 and 9 but I was impressed at how they killed the match off.”
Howarth and Kurtz were excellent with 12 points apiece and the early lead was vital when Glasgow, top of the league just two days ago, came storming back.
It started to look a bit worrying for the home side but a vital maximum from Josh MacDonald and Justin Sedgmen halted the visitors and extended the lead to 10 points again in Heat 12.
Glasgow were away in Heat 13 but when Rasmus Jensen came down behind his team-mate Craig Cook, the victory was wrapped up.
A further 5-1 in Heat 14 and 4-2 in Heat 15, both wins for the impressive Kurtz, made it a very comfortable win for the Tigers.
Stead added: “Now we have to kick on. Every match is a cup final and we need to keep winning to make the top four and Play-Offs. The boys have shown what they are capable of.”
Sheffield 53: Todd Kurtz 12+1, Kyle Howarth 12, Josh MacDonald 8+2, Danny King 8+1, Justin Sedgmen 7+2, Drew Kemp 3+2, Zaine Kennedy 3.
Glasgow 37: Craig Cook 13, Rasmus Jensen 7+1, Mikkel B Andersen 5+1, Michael Palm Toft 5+1, Connor Bailey 4+1, Sam Jensen 3+1, Kyle Bickley 0.