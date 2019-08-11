Sheffield Tigers 49 Edinburgh 41: Tigers keep play-off hopes alive
Justin Sedgmen made a triumphant home debut to help Tigers keep their play-off hopes alive.
Sedgmen notched 10 in a tense battle with Edinburgh who had Sam Masters, an Australian World Cup and Grand Prix man, in sensational form.
Todd Kurtz, who rejoined the club at the same time as Sedgmen’s arrival, was also in great form to help Tigers over the line.
It took until the penultimate race for Tigers fans to relax.
Masters was unstoppable with one of the most impressive Owlerton displays in recent seasons.
Kyle Howarth was the unluckiest rider of the night. He hit the fence in Heat 4 in a first turn squeeze but picked himself up in the rerun and pulled off a spectacular win over hard charger Ben Barker.
But in his next outing he tried to pass Edinburgh man Josh Pickering and ran out of room and hit the fence again.
Masters was used as a tactical substitute to replace Connor Coles early on and he beat Danny King comfortably - but with Barker third Edinburgh were just four points down.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Despite a delay for track grading and a starting tapes malfunction fans were tense as they knew Edinburgh were dangerous.
The turning point which gave Tigers a cushion was Heat 10 when King and Zaine Kennedy notched a 5-1 to put them 35-25 up. Former Sheffield man Ricky Wells retired with bike problems.
But Edinburgh refused to go away without a fight and were six-down with two races remaining.
Kennedy and Kurtz were the matchwinners for Sheffield in Heat 14 with a 5-1 over Wells.
Masters completed his full house in the last but with skipper King second Tigers had done enough to deny Monarchs a consolation point.
SHEFFIELD: Danny King 11, Justin Sedgmen 10, Todd Kurtz 7+2, Zaine Kennedy 7+1, Kyle Howarth 5, Josh Macdonald 4+3.
EDINBURGH: Sam Masters 18, Ben Barker 6, William Lawson 4+1, Josh Pickering 4, James Sarjeant 3, Ricky Wells 1+1, Connor Coles 0.