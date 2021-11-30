Sheffield teenager follows in dad’s footsteps after winning England Boxing National Youth Championships
A talented teenage boxer from Sheffield has been crowned national amateur champion almost 30 years after his old man achieved the same feat.
Darren Littlewood Jnr has been tipped for a bright future in the ring after overcoming the country’s best young fighters in the 75KG weight division last weekend to bring the prestigious title back to his home city.
The 18-year-old, who works as a teaching assistant at the Kelford Special School in Rotherham, is the son of the former Steel City super middleweight of the same name.
“Darren is following in my footsteps but in all honesty he is much better than I ever was," said Darren Snr, who fights fires at South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue these days.
After winning a national championship in 1992, he boxed the likes of Joe Calzaghe and Clinton Woods in an 18-fight professional career spanning nine years.
Still, he insisted he had nothing on the talent his son possesses.
Darren Snr added: “Darren Jnr is a totally different level, he is unique and stands out.
"He has that special ingredient where he can become a future superstar if he complies.”
The youngster trains at Parson Cross Boxing Club under Robert Wright MBE, who founded the gym in 1983 and coached Darren Snr.
He said: “I am buzzing. I would like to thank all everyone at Parson Cross Boxing Club, all the people I have trained and Sparred with, my work colleges at Kelford Special School, and my family and friends for their support.”
Robert added: “Darren Jnr is a special talent and has the potential to do great things in the sport and achieve great honours.”