Darren Littlewood Jnr has been tipped for a bright future in the ring after overcoming the country’s best young fighters in the 75KG weight division last weekend to bring the prestigious title back to his home city.

The 18-year-old, who works as a teaching assistant at the Kelford Special School in Rotherham, is the son of the former Steel City super middleweight of the same name.

“Darren is following in my footsteps but in all honesty he is much better than I ever was," said Darren Snr, who fights fires at South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue these days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darren Littlewood Jnr pictured with his dad after following in his father's footsteps.

After winning a national championship in 1992, he boxed the likes of Joe Calzaghe and Clinton Woods in an 18-fight professional career spanning nine years.

Still, he insisted he had nothing on the talent his son possesses.

Darren Snr added: “Darren Jnr is a totally different level, he is unique and stands out.

"He has that special ingredient where he can become a future superstar if he complies.”

Darren Littlewood Jnr pictured with Robert Wright MBE and his new national title.

The youngster trains at Parson Cross Boxing Club under Robert Wright MBE, who founded the gym in 1983 and coached Darren Snr.

He said: “I am buzzing. I would like to thank all everyone at Parson Cross Boxing Club, all the people I have trained and Sparred with, my work colleges at Kelford Special School, and my family and friends for their support.”