Sheffield Steelers: Mitchell Balmas is back as Fox saves his best to last
The 26-year-old forward would go on to prove himself a major factor in the Steelers’ treble-winning exploits that followed, ending the campaign as the EIHL’s top points-scorer.
In 70 league, cup and play-off games, the skilful left-hander was an ever-present for head coach Aaron Fox, posting 38 goals and 62 assists, his nearest rival for the season being Steelers’ team-mate Patrick Watling with 76 points.
Given the bodies from the treble-winning roster that have already been announced as coming back, it should come as no surprise that Nova Scotia-born Balmas was high on Fox’s list to sign up for a second term.
It should also come as no surprise that it was one of the earliest deals done - the Steelers just wanted to save one of the best until last.
“It was nice to agree to a deal early and have the summer knowing where you would be playing again next season,” said Balmas, who will also attend Sheffield Hallam University as part of his new, one-year deal.
“Also knowing how many of the core group would be returning helped, I think collectively we were a special group and it’s good to know the people you will be playing with.”
Like other Steelers’ players, there were options, but there seems to have been a collective willingness to return and retain as many of the three trophies won as possible.
“Having the year we had there were going to be options, not just for me but for the whole group,” added Balmas, who came to the Steelers after a season in the AHL with the Iowa Wild.
“But I think we all pretty much decided that the combination of the group, the city, the building and of course those fans left us feeling why wouldn’t we want to return and try and do it again.”