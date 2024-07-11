Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Steelers' domestic season starts with a home game against an EIHL rival team that will be seeking revenge.

Guildford Flames are visitors to the Arena in the Challenge Cup on September 21, according to the EIHL fixtures list that was released today.

Guildford's ambitions was torn apart by Steelers last term.

Sheffield beat them in the Challenge Cup final, and it was a hefty league win in March over Flames that handed Steelers the two points they needed the regular title.

To rub it in, Flames were booted out of the Play Offs at semi final stage by Aaron Fox's invincibles.

The first home league game of the 2024-5 campaign sees the arrival of Belfast Giants, (September 29) who will again be fancied for a run at least one of the titles.

The big festive season shakedown features Nottingham Panthers back at the Arena on Boxing Day.

Skipper Robert Dowd and his team will be happy to repeat last year's version of the fixture, when they triumphed 5-1.

They will see the New Year in, on January 1, with a trip to Manchester Storm.

April 6, 2025 is pencilled in as the last day of the regular season, with a journey to Coventry Blaze on the cards.

This season there appears to be no Belfast away back-to-back games that have been popular with the Orange Army. That's not brilliant for the Belfast economy, either.

The EIHL Play Off finals weekend have been booked for 19 and 20 April 2025 at Nottingham.

EIHL FIXTURES 21-Sep-2024 Steelers v Guildford 22-Sep Coventry v Steelers 28-Sep Nottingham v Steelers 29-Sep Steelers v Belfast 5-Oct Steelers v Nottingham 6-Oct Dundee v Steelers 12-Oct Manchester v Steelers 13-Oct Coventry v Steelers 19-Oct Steelers v Glasgow 20-Oct Guildford v Steelers 23-Oct- Steelers v Dundee 26-Oct Steelers v Cardiff 30-Oct Steelers v Fife 2-Nov Steelers v Manchester 3-Nov Cardiff v Steelers 9-Nov Nottingham v Steelers 10-Nov Steelers v Belfast 16-Nov Steelers v Coventry 17-Nov Fife v Steelers 23-Nov Manchester v Steelers 24-Nov Steelers v Dundee 27-Nov Cardiff v Steelers 30-Nov Steelers v Nottingham 1-Dec Fife v Steelers 7-Dec Steelers v Coventry 8-Dec Dundee v Steelers 11-Dec Steelers v Guildford 14-Dec Steelers v Glasgow 15-Dec Belfast v Steelers 21-Dec Cardiff v Steelers 26-Dec Steelers v Nottingham 28-Dec Nottingham v Steelers 30-Dec Steelers v Manchester Storm 1-Jan-2025 Manchester v Steelers 3-Jan Belfast v Steelers 4-Jan Steelers v Guildford 11-Jan Steelers v Coventry 12-Jan Steelers v Fife 17-Jan Glasgow v Steelers 18-Jan Belfast v Steelers 25-Jan Steelers v Manchester 26-Jan Guildford vSteelers 1-Feb Glasgow v Steelers 2-Feb Steelers v Cardiff 8-Feb Manchester v Steelers 9-Feb Coventry v Steelers 15-Feb Guildford v Steelers 16-Feb Steelers v Belfast 19-Feb Steelers v Fife Flyers 22-Feb Steelers v Nottingham 23-Feb Guildford v Steelers 26-Feb Cardiff v Steelers 1-Mar Steelers v Coventry 2-Mar Dundee v Steelers 8-Mar Nottingham v Steelers 9-Mar Steelers v Glasgow 15-Mar Steelers v Guildford 16-Mar Steelers v Cardiff 22-Mar Steelers v Manchester 23-Mar Glasgow v Steelers 29-Mar Steelers v Dundee 30-Mar Fife v Steelers 5-Apr Steelers v Cardiff 6-Apr Coventry v Steelers