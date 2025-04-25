Sheffield Steelers end-of-season wrap-up
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
It’s no easy task, but our crew has it down to a fine art. The process of melting the rink takes around 12 hours, as we remove 180 square meters of 1-inch-thick ice. It’s a much quicker turnaround than it takes to put it in — which is a 48-hour, non-stop freezing process, followed by another 2–3 days of layering and prepping to deliver the fast, hard surface we’re known for.
The removal starts with switching the ice plant to thaw mode. Our Zamboni machine gets to work taking off the top layer of white ice, while hot water is pumped through the pad to break the seal between the ice and concrete below. Once loose, the melting ice is pushed into an ice pit and drained away. Simple (kind of)!
On the home front, the Steelers showcased consistent performance throughout the EIHL season, finishing as runners-up in the regular season standings. Their playoff journey ended in a closely contested semi-final against the Nottingham Panthers.
The Steelers embarked on a memorable European campaign in the 2024/25 Champions Hockey League. Their journey included a dramatic 3–2 shootout victory over HC Dynamo Pardubice, securing a spot in the Round of 16. In the knockout stage, they faced Eisbären Berlin, where a valiant effort saw them narrowly defeated with a 9–5 aggregate score, concluding their CHL run.
The 2024/25 season saw record-breaking attendances, with more fans than ever filling the Arena and bringing the noise for every puck drop. We’re proud to have played host to so many unforgettable nights of action, and we thank each and every one of you for your incredible support. Now, as we look ahead to a packed summer of live music, entertainment, and family events, we’re officially signing off on another amazing Steelers season.