Sheffield Squash club named English Club of the Year 2023
The Sheffield-based club set itself targets to improve female participation rates over the past year which lead to a 50/50 female to male split in both of their beginner sessions and committee.
On their award, club chair Tim Eldridge said: “we're very pleased to get it mainly because it recognises the work of a committee of volunteers. It reflects the work across a lot of different activities that have come together to make the place what it is.”
The club has also launched several initiatives to improve inclusivity including the England Squash Programme ‘Squash from the Mosque’ sessions which run twice a week.
This initiative has seen 36 attendees at the all-women’s class with several participants later joining the club as members.
On the rise in inclusivity at the club, Eldridge said: “what we're aiming for is parity of esteem between all players. It’s not just a men's club and we want more women joining, but that doesn’t mean we want fewer men.”
“We’ve also got squash families because of the hundred kids participating, some of those are beginning to bring their parents along to give it a go. In fact, on one of our women's teams we’ve got a mum and daughter, and on one of the mixed teams we've got a mum and son playing.”
In 2024, the club hope to field three women’s teams across local leagues as they continue their hopes of improving female participation rates in Sheffield’s squash community.
The club have already used their ‘prestigious’ reputation within the squash community this year as Abbeydale created and hosted a ‘Squash Blast’ event to celebrate International Women’s Day in March.
