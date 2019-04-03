Sheffield speedway racer admits he’s battling with “mental demons”

Sheffield’s Ty Proctor has vowed to fight off mental demons after an infuriating start to his season.

Aussie ace Proctor suffered two disqualifications in last Sunday’s opening win over Scunthorpe - but did bounce back with two important race wins.

And the 32-year-old insists he’s desperately trying to focus on any sort of positives to help his approach.

“If I’m being honest it’s been a really tough start,” Proctor said.

“I went to Berwick on Saturday and pulled out of that one and then on Sunday I was so angry.

“I was thrown out of my first two rides without even getting to the first corner and the second one in particular was for some rule I’ve never known before.

“So that kind of added insult to injury and it didn’t help me at all.

“I’ve been battling and fighting with some mental demons of late and it’s not been doing me any good at all.

“I know that needs to change pretty quickly but like I say I’ve already had some really frustrating moments.

“I’ll try and take as many positives as I can and I guess coming back out to win my next two rides was something of a good sign perhaps that I can take into the next meeting.

“We made some changes to the bike for the last one but they just didn’t work at all but thankfully Danny (King) was there to get the job done for the team.”

And team boss Simon Stead is backing Proctor to kick on this weekend as they head to Redcar tomorrow before hosting the Bears at Owlerton on Sunday (4pm).

“At the end of the day we know what Ty is capable of at this level and we’re not too concerned,” Stead said.

“Even the best riders in the world have days where things don’t go for them and Sunday was just one of those for Ty.

“As we’ve said we always try and look at the positives and after everything else that had happened to him earlier in the day, it took a good display of character to bounce back with two wins.”