Sheffield speedway Aussie has his eyes on the prize at Owlerton

Zaine Kennedy is aiming to go one better than last year when he takes his place in Sheffield's Top Gun individual at Owlerton on Sunday (4pm).

The Aussie finished runner-up in last summer’s staging - ultimately earning him his first team spot in British Speedway with the Tigers this season.

“Of course I’d love to win it after finishing second last year,” Kennedy said.

“It was a big moment for me coming so close last year and I guess you could say it’s kind of where I caught the eye for the first time.

“It was a good debut at Sheffield for me and I was able to beat some good riders.

“So that’s a meeting that will always mean a lot to me.

“But like I say of course it would be nice if I could go one better this time around and finish on top.”

Kennedy will be joined by team-mates Kasper Andersen and Drew Kemp in Sunday’s line-up with British Youth Champion Leon Flint also included.

But on home shale, where he has demonstrated positive glimpses already this season, Kennedy feels he can make another impression despite admitting he may experiment with one or two things concerning his machinery.

“I am settling in well at Sheffield but I am still trying to find my feet too,” he said.

“I’ve been pretty pleased overall with how things have started in the UK for me - but there’s still plenty more to come.

“I’m finding it really good at Owlerton; the track suits me because back home my track is biggish and a similar size.

“I’m just trying to find the right set-ups and I know I can go even better at home.

“I’m finding it a bit difficult away from Owlerton and that’s only mainly because I’m finding it a bit difficult again knowing how to set the bike up for each different track.

“I know if I can fine tune a few little things, learn from and gain more experience I will just get better and better.”

Admission for Sunday’s event is £10 while kids go free.