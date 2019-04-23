Sheffield speedway ace looking for improvements

Danish prospect Kasper Andersen is looking forward to a pressure free weekend at Owlerton as he aims to discover his Sunday best.

The Sheffield racer is one of the first names announced for the Top Gun Individual Championship (4pm) alongside Tigers team-mate Drew Kemp.

It’s been an average start to the campaign for the Dane but he’s hoping to kick on with the league fixtures suddenly coming thick and fast.

And after playing a starring role in King’s Lynn’s Premiership draw at Peterborough on Monday, Andersen is hoping that could be the turning point that brings his season to life.

“It’s been a tough start to be honest,” Andersen admitted.

“Being back at Sheffield after a few meetings with them at the back end of last season, I had some high hopes for this year.

“I still have high hopes as well but I know I can do better.

“I said it when I re-joined that getting Sheffield sorted at home was one of my main priorities.

“My scores on some of the away tracks have been good but at home, that’s where I’m riding most so I need to step things up a little there.

“It can be such a difficult track to race on if you don’t make any starts or if you don’t have some good speed under you.

“So I need to keep working hard and trying a few different things and this Sunday will hopefully give me a chance to do that.

“There’s no pressure in an individual meeting like this like there is in a team meeting; if I do well then of course that’s great but if things don’t quite go my way then it’s not as bad.

“I really want to get things sorted pretty soon though and it’s all about confidence isn’t it?

“I was so happy with how things went the other night for King’s Lynn at Peterborough and it was a performance I was very happy with.

“So hopefully I can take that with me into the rest of the season and build on it.”