Sheffield snooker: City gearing up for world championships after Barry Hearn's vote of confidence

Sheffield is once again gearing up for the snooker world championships, a year after Barry Hearn gave the city a vote of confidence.

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 24th Mar 2023, 18:23 GMT

The annual tournament at The Crucible is due to take place from April 15 to May 1, when once again players, fans and media from around the world will descend upon the Steel City, which is famed for hosting the historic event.

It was this time last year that Barry Hearn, former chairman of the World Snooker Tour, said the Crucible had history that could not be bought and he wanted to keep the tournament in the city.

There is always talk year after about whether the tournament has outgrown The Crucible, but speaking on the Today Programme ahead of the last tournament, when asked if there was any merit in moving from Sheffield and taking the tournament around the country, Mr Hearn said: “I think the moment Wimbledon does the same we’ll follow suit. We’re talking about history. We’re talking about people having silly little ideas because they get a bit too much time on their hands.

Barry Hearne says the snooker tournament will leave the Crucible 'when tennis leaves Wimbledon'
“But it’s not about a few quid of gate money. If anything, yes, let’s build a bigger Crucible – I’m up for that, but the history of the Crucible location…

“Madison Square Gardens...has moved several times during its existence, but it’s still called Madison Square Gardens. So there’s no reason why the Crucible shouldn’t be re-built. But I’d like to keep it in Sheffield because it has the history, and history, for once in someone’s life is something you can’t buy.”

Sheffield City Council has a contract to host the World Snooker Championship until 2027.

The Betfred World Snooker Championship trophy at The Crucible, Sheffield
Sheffield preparing to welcome World Snooker back for another year in 2022. Barry Hearne says the tournament will leave the Crucible 'when tennis leaves Wimbledon'
