Sheffield Sharks prepare for their final game of 2021

A journey north of the border is scheduled on December 29 to take on the Glasgow Rocks before a return to Ponds Forge in the New Year for a game day with a twist.

Unfortunately last weekend’s opponents, London Lions, saw several players come down with Covid ahead of their midweek FIBA Europe Cup game in Russia. Given the required isolation periods, it was inevitable that our Sunday encounter should be postponed. Luckily, the schedules have allowed a swift rearrangement and we will head down to the Copperbox Arena on January 7.

So our final game of 2021 will now take place on Wednesday December 29 when we head to the Emirates Arena to take on the Glasgow Rocks. The Rocks player-coach (and Great Britain international) Gareth Murray has assembled one of the best squads seen for a while north of the border. An 87-84 win over Bristol Flyers leaves them in fifth in the BBL Championship standings with potential to push on even higher. Key to this has been Jordan Johnson. He has pedigree from the NBA G League and therefore it is no surprise that he is averaging 19 points per game and handing out a very healthy 9.8 assists. Supported by Jaycee Hillsman, Jordan Harris and local product Ally Fraser, its clear that the Rocks have a variety of ways to score the ball.

Sheffield Sharks taken by Adam Bates.

While we would rather keep the momentum going on the court, the delay in our return to play at least allows a breather ahead of a busy January. After the Rocks match-up, our first game of the New Year is on January 2 at Ponds Forge when Leicester Riders are the visitors. We are proud to announce that this match will now be part of a double-header of basketball. Preceding our 4pm tip off, we will also be hosting the prestigious L Lynch Trophy Final between Derby Trailblazers and Team Newcastle University Basketball.

Our regular door prices apply so check us out online and get two terrific games for the price of one.