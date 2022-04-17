Sheffield Sharks' late Sunday heartbreak - but the weekend wasn't all bad

Jordan Ratinho was the MVP for the Sheffield Sharks in their narrow defeat on Sunday.

Atiba Lyons’ side trailed for most of the game, but looked to have snatched a victory with 1.24 left on the clock as they took the lead for the first time.

It wasn’t to be, however, as the visitors fought back to claim a last-gasp 76-77 win that ended the Sharks’ six-game unbeaten run at home and put a dampener on the weekend following their good result a couple of days later. On a personal level, though, it was a strong showing from Jordan Ratinho, who hit a game-high 19 points.

On Friday evening, against the London Lions, they completed a comeback to take the game into overtime, and a free throw from Isaiah Reese secured the 78-71 victory for the hosts – Rodney Glasgow Jr walked away with the MVP award with his 12 points and and eight assists.

