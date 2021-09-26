Sheffield Sharks go 1-1 in BBL Cup after Glasgow Rocks win

The Sharks dominated the Scots on the boards and were led by an outstanding double-double from Kipper Nichols, who finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds.

Nichols set the tone for an outstanding afternoon’s work with seven points in the first quarter.

There was little to choose between the sides in the opening stanza, however, which closed at 18-16 in favour of the home side.

Kipper Nichols: Most Valuable Player on the night. Photo: Adam Bates.

But the Sharks hit back in the second quarter and finished the half with a narrow 36-38 lead.

And the game remained a close affair in the third quarter and into the final ten minutes with the score at 53-56.

The contest turned truly enthralling for that final stanza.

Back-to-back Delpeche dunks saw the Sharks take a 59-64 lead and a Ratinho trey on the angle extended that advantage to 65-71.

The Rocks went into the penalty inside the final minute, allowing Anderson and Nichols to see out a very satisfying 69-79 success for the Sharks.

University of Illinois grad Kipper Nichols was named MVP for his efforts – his second player of the match award in as many games.

The Sharks go 1-1 in the BBL Cup North Group table after squandering a 15-point lead in the third quarter against Cheshire Pheonix in the season-opener on Friday.