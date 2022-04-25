Sheffield Sharks end regular season with resounding win to book Glasgow playoff date

The Surrey Sports Park continued to be a happy hunting ground for the B. Braun Sharks as they finished regular season with a 69-83 win over the home town Scorchers.

The Sharks 11th win in 12 visits was paced by Joe Mvuezolo, who became the eleventh Shark to top-score this season on his way to 17 points. They were without Oscar Baldwin and the Scorchers without any of their import players but both sides gave their all in the regular season swansong.

The game was a dead rubber for the Sharks so it was vital that workloads were managed carefully ahead of the post-season playoffs.

Sheffield Sharks v Glasgow Rocks Sharks coach Atiba Lyons

Having spells of ball carrying, Kipper Nichols was highly-effective for 14 points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Again working quietly and efficiently was Marcus Delpeche. He finished a rebound short of a double-double with 16 points and nine rebounds.

There was a season-high assist tally for Nate Montgomery with 4 and the MVP went to another player who posted a season-high.

Joe Mvuezolo became the 11th Shark this season to top-score with an eye-catching 17 points, seven rebounds, one assist, two steals and a block on his return to the club where he once plied his trade.