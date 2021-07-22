Sheffield Sharks confirm second signing ahead of new season
B Braun Sharks head coach Atiba Lyons says he’s delighted to have Jordan Ratinho coming back for the 2021-22 BBL season.
The 6’5 guard arrived in Sheffield mid-season after starting his professional career in Germany where a cancelled campaign in Germany due to COVID made him available.
Originally from Concord, California Ratinho averaged 11.8 pts 5.8 reb 2.2 ast with 41.8 FG% in the BBL Championship last season with the Sharks.
And Lyons is excited with the addition of Ratinho, who joins captain Mike Tuck as the second name confirmed on the roster for next season.
“It’s great to have Jordan back on board,” said Lyons.
"He was able to integrate so quickly into the team last season. He brings so many things to the table, his shooting ability, defense, confidence to handle the ball and finish in traffic. We’re looking forward to picking up where we left off and build off all the work that was done.”
Sharks General Manager Sarah Backovic is looking for Ratinho to build on his impressive start to life in Sheffield in the new campaign.
She said: “Jordan definitely made his mark last season and were delighted he is returning. He turned out to be one of our most consistent guards and we are hoping that he can carry that into this year.”
After announcing Tuck staying on earlier this month, Lyons had said that the club ahd been working hard behind the scenes.
“Having Tuck back helps build that solid foundation," said Lyons. "We have some exciting announcements to make in the coming weeks and can’t wait to get back out there in the upcoming season."