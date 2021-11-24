The city’s top basketball club are offering buy one, get one half price for their next two fixtures.

The games will take place at Ponds Forge International Sports Centre as the B.Braun Sharks host two BBL Championship matches.

They face Leicester Riders at 4pm on Sunday and Plymouth City Patriots at 7.30pm on Friday, December 3.

Adult tickets are priced at £14.50, making the second game £7.25 at half price, whilst for children, tickets are priced at £11.50 making the second game £5.75 also at half price.

Head coach Atiba Lyons said: “We’ve had some great crowds and after the previous year with no fans, it is tremendous having people back in – it is really exciting.

Mike Tuck, Sheffield Sharks forward.

"Kids enjoying the games is always fun to see and new fans develop, all the atmosphere helps the players.”

Captain Mike Tuck added: “Compared to last season where everything was locked down and there was no fans, every game just felt like a pick up game and there was no home court advantage.

"It is nice to be back, this season has been great, we have had some really good games with good fans here, and it just brings that energy and atmosphere back in the arena.

"It really helps us at our own games.”