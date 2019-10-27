Sheffield Sharks announce signing of European forward

Atiba Lyons

Bouna joins the Sharks after playing a successful season at Radisson Red Glasgow Rocks.

Ndiaye was very productive in his first year in the BBL with averaging 10 points per game, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

"It was important we have a player with Bouna's versatility and attacking style of play," said Head coach Atiba Lyons.

"He is a very strong athletic forward with a high IQ. Offensive and defensively he can be used in a lot of different ways to help the team.

"We are really pleased in the shape of the team so far and we're looking forward to seeing all our new signings and how they blend with the returnees from last season.

"I believe we have made the right choices to increase our chance of success."

Of Norwegian origin, Ndiaye developed his career at high school in Pennsylvania before heading to Northwest Nazerene University, finally starting his professional career in Glasgow.