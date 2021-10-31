The Sharks began the 2021/22 BBL Championship campaign on Friday night with an emphatic 101-73 win over Manchester Giants at Ponds Forge in a game which saw five players reach double figures for points scored.

On Saturday, the Hatters made it five wins from five in the WBBL after overcoming the Hertfordshire-based Oaklands Wolves by 124 points to 54.

That win moved them two points clear of the London Lions in second ahead of their game on Sunday.

Kipper Nichols led the way for Sheffield Sharks against Manchester Giants with 20 points. Photo: Adam Bates.

Kipper Nichols was the pick of the bunch for the Sharks on Friday with 20 points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals and a blocked shot.

Sheffield had lost both of their two previous meetings with Manchester in the BBL Cup North group stage this season and play them again on Friday.

University of Illinois graduate Nichols said: “It felt amazing to win, especially in that fashion.

"We have definitely turned a corner in terms of honing in on details. Those little intricacies make a whole difference.”

New Sharks signing Rodney Glasgow also got off to an impressive start, contributing 12 points and seven assists.

Nichols, aged 24, said of his new teammate: “He’s big time, I knew it the first day he came to practice.