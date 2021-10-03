Sheffield Sharks and Hatters enjoy successful weekends on the court

The result moves Atiba Lyons’ side to 2-1 in the BBL Cup North group on the back of a stellar 23 points from MVP Jonathan Williams, who arrived in Sheffield this summer following spells in Belgium and Poland.

‘Jon-Jon’ also racked up six rebounds and four assists to help silence the 2,200-strong crowd at the Vertu Motors Arena.

The Sharks almost let another advantage slip for the second consecutive week, however, when they allowed Newcastle to take a 69-65 lead in the fourth quarter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonathan Williams. Photo: Adam Bates.

But University of Toledo graduate Williams put them back in front with two minutes remaining.

The hosts pulled it back to within one but let themselves down with poor game management, which allowed Aaron Anderson to close out a hard fought 82-85 win.

Kipper Nichols continued his excellent early season form on the night with 13 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals, while Anderson contributed 10 points, four rebounds, seven assists and four steals.

Meanwhile, Sheffield Hatters continued their fine start to the season with a 96-63 win over Durham Palatinates on Saturday.

American import signing Nyilah Jamison-Myers top-scored for the Hatters on her WBBL debut after arriving in the UK just days earlier.

Ariona Gill, who also arrived from the States this week, made her debut for Hatters in the same match.